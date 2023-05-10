Administrators of a church which collapsed at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality in Accra say they did not notice anything unusual about the structure.

According to them, they never noticed any cracks of signs on Sunday when they worshipped.

Seven construction workers were injured after a three-storey building of the Word In Action Church collapsed yesterday May 9.

Eyewitnesses say the injured persons, who were working on an extension project of the auditorium, heard an unusual noise, but the building collapsed just when they attempted to escape.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the administrators of Word In Action Church, Matilda Asamoah expressed shock at the situation.

“This is a big surprise because there was nothing that indicates that this building could collapse, I mean look at the building. There was no sign, we are all surprised at what has happened here. We thank God that nobody was hurt, there hasn’t been any casualty, so we thank God. We are shocked, but we thank God that no human life was lost, we give praise to God for protecting us, he has taken us out of this misery,” One of the administrators of the Church that collapsed at Old Bortianor noted.

Background

All the victims were initially rushed to the Bortianor polyclinic and one of them who was critically injured was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I can say that one of the injured persons is very hurt because the pillars really hit him hard. That is what I actually saw”, an eyewitness told Citi News.

Wonder Matthew, deputy NADMO director for Ga South who spoke to the media said, they are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

“For now, we cannot do any assessment now. Engineers are now trying to bring their assessment but what we know now is that seven persons have been injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment”, he said.