The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry is blaming Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for the collapse of four ongoing building projects recorded in the country in less than two weeks.

According to the Chamber, the failure of MMDAs to effectively assess the work of land developers who intend to put up buildings caused the buildings to come down.

The Chamber believes that the recent collapse of buildings is due to some land developers who hire the services of quack engineers to supervise construction works which makes them cut corners when putting up projects.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Emmanuel Cherry called on authorities to begin cracking the whip on land developers who flout structural integrity rules.

“There are technologies in the system that are well advanced, that can only be manned by professionals. But what do we see? Developers just fall on any roadside mason, call them to site and give them whatsoever amount of money and then expect them to deliver quality for them. Some of the MMDAs also fail to effectively assess the work of land developers. These are some of the challenges we are having as an industry. So until we crack the whip, it will be very difficult to arrest the menace,” Mr. Cherry said.

He also noted that, a stakeholder engagement will be held next week to iron out their concerns.

“Now the notices have gone round, it’s likely next week we may be able to have a stakeholder engagement about the issues and address them accordingly so that the necessary observation and recommendations will be put out in the public domain. Where we faulted, we will put it out, where government agencies also faulted, we will put them together, and we march it from there,” CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry hinted.

The latest incident at the Word In Action Church at old Bortianor comes days after the collapse of UDS City Campus at Sagnarigu and the collapse of two separate three-storey buildings at Madina and Adentan in Accra.