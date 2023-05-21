Day 2 auditions of Citi TV/Citi FM’s reality show ‘Voice Factory’ has taken off in earnest with participants scheduled for today, May 21 ready to exhibit their talents.

Participants on Saturday electrified the studios of Citi TV with their singing performances.

Today promises to be a good one for both judges and participants who have travelled from far and near while aiming to take home the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000.

Voice Factory is an exhilarating music competition organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, providing a platform for young individuals to showcase their extraordinary musical talents.

This captivating contest will span a sixteen-week period, specifically targeting aspiring participants aged between 18 and 24 years in Ghana.

Once all auditions are completed, the top 10 contestants will be carefully chosen. The list of these finalists will be announced through various media channels, generating excitement and anticipation for the main competition.

The top 10 contestants will then embark on a thrilling journey, navigating through 12 weeks of themed competitions such as Reggae/Dancehall, Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Pop, Afro-pop/Hiplife, Highlife, Inspirational Gospel, Duet (Team-Up), Face-Offs, Acoustic Night, and Artiste Night. Throughout these weeks, there will be eliminations leading up to the grand finale.

The show will feature a panel of three judges who will critically evaluate the contestants’ performances and provide guidance through the weekly challenges.

Day 2 of the auditions for Season Five of Citi TV’s Voice Factory music reality show is in full swing!#VoiceFactory pic.twitter.com/0mwVxr6eb6 — CitiNewsroom (@Citi973) May 21, 2023