A 60- year-old Ghanaian domiciled in the US, Kwasi Oduro Nimo has been installed as the Akwamuhene of Asuoso near Oda in the Eastern Region.

And as customs demands, he swore to Nana Asibey Darkwaah III.

Consequently, he is now known in traditional circles as Nana oduro Boakye Yiadom I (stool name).

He promised to lead by example and push for development at all fronts in his catchment area and beyond.

He stated that he will soon roll out his plans tailored to address issues affecting his area.

Nana Asibey Darkwaah II, charged the new traditional leader to serve his people diligently and formulate social intervention programmes that will benefit his people and community.