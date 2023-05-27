The Eastern Regional Fire Command has commenced investigations into the cause of a fire that gutted a four-semi-detached apartment at Daasebere Estate, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be known by the fire service, some eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News indicated that there was a spark from a socket in one of the rooms where the occupant was charging her mobile phone.

Some personnel of the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service who occupied the apartments together with their families narrowly escaped death but unfortunately lost all their belongings to the fire.

“I was in town yesterday when they called me that our house was on fire, so I quickly went to the fire service station to report the fire. When I got there, they told me that they had already dispatched a team to attend to the fire. When I got back, they were not there, so we decided to attempt fighting the fire ourselves, but it was too late,” one victim narrated.

The victims are appealing to the public for assistance as they have lost everything in the inferno.