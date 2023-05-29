The National Ambulance Service has denied claims on social media of a purported ambulance that belongs to the Government of Ghana being sold in Dubai.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FALSE CLAIM OF TOYOTA HIACE AMBULANCE BELONGING TO THE GOVERNMENT OF GHANA ON SALE IN DUBAI 29th May 2023.

It has come to the attention of the National Ambulance Service, a viral video circulating on social media, of an ambulance in Dubai belonging to the Government of Ghana, which is purported to being sold in that country. We wish to state that;

1. The ambulance in question is one of the 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by the Government, through the Ministry of Health and being funded by the World Bank.

2. The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company, which is manufacturing the ambulances.

3. It is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale.

4. The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped into Ghana.

5. We therefore entreat the general public to disregard the video in circulation and commentary made by the person who made the video.

Thank you.