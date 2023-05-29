The Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers has issued an unqualified apology to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the Ministry of Education, and the general public.

The apology comes in response to the widespread condemnation of the contents of a textbook for primary four pupils.

Parents and other stakeholders expressed disappointment over a portion in the “History of Ghana” textbook by Excellence Publications that denigrated Christianity.

The Deputy Education Minister, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, was displeased with the publication and described it as “obnoxious”.

The public uproar prompted NaCCA to instruct the publishers to immediately recall the textbook from the market for further scrutiny and resolution of the raised concerns.

In an effort to appease the public and all relevant stakeholders, the Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers has acknowledged the oversight on the part of the publisher.

Addressing a news conference in Kumasi, the National President, John Akwasi Amponsah, says the association is thus setting up a committee to assess all other books on the market and in schools published by its members.

“As an association, we cannot sit unconcerned but help Ghanaians understand the scope of the matter and render an apology for any inconveniences caused. We did not gather here to pass judgement on who is right or wrong, with regard to NaCCA and that of the Ministry of Education, and our own brother who owns Excellence Publications. We are here to render apologies and apologies are due, in our bid to protect the image and professionalism of writing and book development in Ghana,” he apologised.