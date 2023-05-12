Government has agreed to pay all outstanding coupons of members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum.

For the past five days, the group has picketed at the Finance Ministry demanding the payment of the outstanding coupons and principals owed them since February.

At the instance of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Adam Amin, a meeting was convened on Friday, May 12, where government assured the pensioners to pay all outstanding coupons while discussions surrounding principal payments continue.

Speaking to Citi News after the meeting, the convener for the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi noted, “in the conclusion of the meeting after we have had deliberated on issues, government has assured to pay all outstanding coupons up to Monday, May 15. And then continue to now service coupons as and when they are due”.

“So all outstanding coupons will be paid effective Monday including the coupons that will be due on Monday. There will be no outstanding payment if government pays that and subsequent coupons will be paid as and when it’s due. For principal coupons, government is still talking to us, we haven’t concluded on that yet. We will keep having discussions with government as to when government will be able to pay”.

Asked if they will picket again at the Finance Ministry on Monday, May 15, Dr. Adu Anane said, “We will discuss with our members on our next line of action”.