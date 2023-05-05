The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the attacked Dagbon FM journalist, Sadiq Gariba, and assured him of arresting the suspects and serving justice for the assault on him.

The attack on the journalist on World Press Freedom Day attracted widespread condemnation from many individuals and organisations including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Inspector Dampare disclosed that he has been in touch with the assaulted journalist and has assured him of dealing with the suspects in accordance with the law.

Sadiq Gariba was attacked during a live radio programme on May 3, by a former Northern Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagzaa.

A viral video making rounds on social media shows the journalist being heckled and eventually led out of the studio during a live programme that was being streamed online.

The NDC via its Northern Regional Secretary Mohammed Abdul-Salam in an interview on Thursday, May 4 disclosed that the leadership of the party in the region had scolded their former communicator and directed him to render an apology to both the journalist and the radio station.

The Ministry of Information also condemned the attack and called for a probe and prosecution of the suspects involved.

The Ghana Journalists Association also condemned the attack including demanding an amendment to the Electronic Communications Act to protect the freedoms and rights of journalists to enhance their work.