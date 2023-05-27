Private Legal practitioner and former Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Alexander Abban, has lambasted Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte for insulting the Supreme Court.

The former Gomoa West lawmaker said democracy is not a precursor to making derogatory comments against others and agencies, the reason there are limitations to freedom of speech, to make people responsible.

The University of Ghana lecturer took to Twitter and said the Supreme Court is being turned into a “Stupid Court.”

He made the comment after the apex court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of NDC MP, James Gyakye Quayson from its records.

“In any well-established democracy, one of the key indices to see that there is proper democracy is free speech and that is why the NPP made efforts to repeal laws such as the criminal libel law. But in democracy, there are limitations which bound people to be responsible,” Mr. Abban told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV.

Mr. Abban further intimated that the courts are not quick to cite people for contempt but take action when such incidents are becoming one too many.

“There are many things that people do that constitute contempt, but the courts do not every time call them before the courts to answer questions. It is usually used in situations when you think that enough is enough, and it is getting too far, and the need to let the person know what he has done is likely to reduce confidence in the judiciary.”

“The comments of the Dr. Kpessa-Whyte were extremely contemptuous, and it was unfortunate. He is a good friend and without destroying our friendship, I must tell him to his face, whatever he wrote, he was probably carried away by partisan considerations,” the legal practitioner added.

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte on May 25 was summoned by the Supreme Court to present just cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for allegedly denigrating the nation’s highest judicial body and describing it as “a stupid court.”