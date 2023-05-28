The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has welcomed news by the government to phase out textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools across the country albeit with some scepticism.

Speaking at an event in the Volta Region on Saturday, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated that textbooks and other teaching and learning materials would be installed on the laptops to be used during lessons.

Dr. Bawumia also disclosed that the initiative will be implemented before the end of 2023.

Reacting to the news, Angel Carbonu said ICT is the way forward for the country but stressed the challenges the government will encounter in its attempts to fulfil the promise.

“I am for the use of IT to supplement teaching and learning activities and I know very well that if we want to break the glass ceiling that opens the door for the future, Ghana will have to take IT very seriously at every level. If schools have connectivity and the connectivity is not sustainable, it presents a challenge, however, the way to go into the future is the use of ICT so if we can provide connectivity to schools, then we can seriously start the journey of information technology teaching and learning”.

“Looking at recent happenings, I foresee some challenges in the government being able to supply laptops to every student, however, we still have to keep hope alive, we don’t have a choice.”