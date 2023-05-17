The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, says he will never forget the lies his contender, Michael Tetteh Kwetey spewed about him during the National Democratic Congress’ just-ended parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Mr. George, while speaking in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, painfully narrated how his contender spread lies about him and his family ahead of the primaries.

He intimated that his victory did not come as a surprise as his main contender had thought the lies would have inured to his benefit.

“It is because of his petty evil lies that the delegates rubbed his face in the mud. Lies that make the devil shout the blood of Jesus because the devil couldn’t believe a human being will sit and formulate such lies,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu on the show on Tuesday, May 16.

“He attacked my wife and my children. He went about saying that I used Common Fund to take care of my wife and used some of it to buy a land cruiser, and it is how unintelligent some of these lies were that allowed the delegates to realize that he was a joker,” Mr George added.

Mr. George defeated Michael Kwettey Nettey with 1,036 votes in the Saturday, May 13 primary.

The elections were marred with allegations of rigging and, at a point, two people were arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station and voting briefly halted and only resumed after the intervention of the national leadership of the party.