For 140 years, NIVEA has been a pioneer in skincare making women all over the world feel confident in their skin.

We have built trust by staying close to consumers and developing innovative skin care products that are tailored to our consumers’ needs.

The brand’s success is based on recognizing social and cultural differences and responding with products that are relevant to our consumers.

The new NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care Lotion is our new game-changer product that was specifically developed with melanin-rich skin tone needs in mind, targeting the specific needs of darker skin, with consideration of all the different skin shades.

Issues that are often faced by so many women with melanin-rich skin tone are dryness, dull and ashy-looking skin. With the combined need to tackle these issues and also the appearance of stretch marks, NIVEA’s quest was to research and formulate a body care product that works directly on these very real concerns. With result-driven care, our latest addition to our body care products was born;

NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care

For the women who are always trying to get their regular body care product to give them more nourishment by adding oils, shea butter or glycerine, or are frustrated with the stretchmarks on their skin, well they no longer need to worry.

The New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care is our most advanced care lotion enriched with a blend of FIVE Natural Oils and FIVE vitamins. It sinks deeply into the skin to give your body 48-hour nourishment and help with smoothness and stretchmarks reduction in 2 weeks*. The advanced formulation has Avocado Oil which is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties; moisturising Macadamia Oil; Olive Oil which is an anti-inflammatory and helps treat dry skin; and Soybean Oil which strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. It’s also boosted with vital Vitamins A, C, E, B3 and Provitamin B5.

The Product Manifesto;

“Our skin is, Our identity, Our energy, Our strength.

We revere it, honour it and stay true in it.

It is our glow, our art, our reason for being.

It inspires us to be original,

To be unique,

To be true to ourselves,

To forge our own path,

To design our own destiny,

Because no one does it like us!

Our skin Is our power,

We flaunt it everywhere we go.

Our skin deserves the right care and nourishment.

New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care,

Especially made for our shade of beautiful.”

The NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care comes in a 400ml lotion format and is now available at key retailers nationwide.

