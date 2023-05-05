The Diaspora African Forum (DAF) launched the DAF Youth Empowerment Training Center (DAFYETC) on 3rd May 2023 at the Impact Hub, Accra.

The launch saw the dignitaries of H.E Dr. Erieka Bennett, Founder & Head of Mission of DAF, the Municipal Chief Executive and Mayor of La Dade Kotopon, Hon. Solomon Kotey Nikoi, and the Minister for Communications & Digitalization, Hon. Mrs. Ursula OwusuEkuful, in attendance as guests of honor.

DAFYETC is under the leadership of Mr. Kevin Williams as Executive Director and Mr. Mahar Cooke, as Deputy Director. The establishment of this digital call center will provide training in call center operations and job creation for certified trainees. It is also aimed at promoting skills training and development, particularly in the field of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), among the youth of Ghana.

The Minister for Communications & Digitalization expressed her sincere appreciation to H.E Erieka Bennet for initiating such a great project which would eliminate unemployment and bridge the digital gap among the youths, especially the female child.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Mayor of La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly; Hon. Solomon Kotey Nikoi stressed the importance of the training and how the municipality is set to support such an initiative.

DAF invites individuals and organizations to support this effort by contacting us directly through the phone number and email address provided.