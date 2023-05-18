In an effort to contribute to the achievement of Goal 3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Development Chief of Nkwatia Kwahu, Nana Owiredu Wadie, has commissioned and handed over a mechanized water project to the chiefs and residents of Nkwatia-Kwahu.

The water project, initiated by Nana Owiredu Wadie through his Kabaka Foundation, was a response to the urgent appeal from the local chiefs for assistance in addressing the water crisis and challenges in the area.

A team of engineers was assembled to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Unlike other water projects that require community members to pay a fee for access, the Dente water project, which will also serve neighbouring towns in the Nkwatia enclave and St. Peter’s Senior High School, will be provided free of charge.

During a brief but colourful handing-over ceremony, Dr. Henry Larbi, the Executive Director of Kabaka Foundation, spoke to the media and urged the unit committee members to take responsibility for the maintenance of the project to ensure its long-term sustainability and benefit for the community.

“To God be the glory for the completion and handing over of yet another milestone project which will bring relief to hundreds of community members here in Nkwatia. The Chief of Nkwatia and his elders sometime ago appealed to the Nana Owiredu Wadie to assist the town by renovating the Dente River near the Nkwatia Clinic because it was unwholesome. They wanted it to be mechanized to avoid people fetching directly with their buckets from the river”.

“Upon the request, KABAKA Foundation brought in its experts, and we have been able to mechanics, as we speak the water goes through sterilisation processes before it gets to the Poly Tanks for consumers. Let me add that it is free and we are not taking money from anyone”.

Dr. Larbi added, “We want to thank the Chiefs and people of Nkwatia for their support and also want to use the opportunity to advocate that we all become watchdogs and ensure the periodic maintenance of this water project and I know the unit committee members will add it to their task and ensure the judicious use of the water”.