The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) began the process of electing a flagbearer for the 2024 general election on Friday, May 26, 2023.

A number of flagbearer hopefuls have had different groups and individuals pick up the forms on their behalf at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the first person to pick up his forms. The documents were picked up on his behalf by a group called the “Bawumia Fun Club”.

Nomination forms were also picked up for former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko by a team led by one of his aides, Benjamin Armah.

In an interview with Citi News‘ Sammi Wiafe, Benjamin Armah remarked that Boakye Agyarko is the NPP’s best bet to win the 2024 elections.

“We are very confident that this is a man God has prepared among all the men in the NPP to succeed our current President Akufo-Addo. We believe that with his capabilities and as we tout him, the engine of public policy in the NPP, he will be able to bring hope to the ordinary Ghanaian. He has gone round all the 16 regions, and we are touching base with them, which is why you don’t see us making a whole lot of noise. By the grace of the Almighty God, he will be part of the top five. We have all the men to lead the NPP, but among them, Boakye Agyarko is the best,” Benjamin Armah said.

The third person to secure his nomination forms is a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, also picked up his forms on Friday.

His spokesperson, George Obeng Antwi, who went in for the forms, explained that he is hopeful his boss would be the President of Ghana in 2025.

“We just went for the forms for Addai-Nimoh. We are friends of Addai-Nimoh, and we believe that he’s the best person to lead us into the next general elections. What we are saying is that, if the NPP can win the next general elections, it has to be someone who is not part of this administration.

“We are looking for someone who is noble, a person with great nobility, a person with an unblemished character who is respected across the country, who is blameless, with great wisdom and understanding, to lead the party. People tend to have faith and trust in Addai-Nimoh. They see him to be credible, we deal with people all over the country and that is what we get,” Obeng Antwi stated.

The NPP on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections to pick up their nomination forms.

The party in a statement on Thursday indicated that nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday).

The party said the nomination process will end on June 26, 2023.