Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have returned to the premises of the Finance Ministry to picket to demand payment of outstanding coupons on matured bonds.

The government has defaulted on payments for coupons on matured bonds for pensioner bondholders who were exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and to individual bondholders who did not participate in the scheme.

The Forum explains that the government has failed to pay their matured coupons and principals for more than two months.

Speaking to Citi News on the protest, Convenor for the group, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said the government’s silence compelled the group to return to the Finance Ministry to picket.