The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has reiterated its call on the need for qualified and ethical professionals to lead procurement procedures to curtail infractions in both public and private organizations.

President of the institute, Simon Annan, speaking on the theme “shaping the future of procurement and supply chain through professionalism” at the induction of new members, indicated that prudent procurement remains a critical tool for real job creation and growth of the economy.

According to him, in spite of the critical function of procurement in the development of the country, none of the government entities has procurement professionals on their audit committees.

He therefore recommended the inclusion of procurement professionals on the various audit committees to help reduce procurement infractions which constitute about 70 percent of audit findings.

Mr. Annan said that the institute is aimed at creating a vibrant procurement chain that can champion-value driven and ethical procurement and supply in Ghana.

To help them achieve those goals, he noted that the Institute embarked on several activities since the assumption of office in 2020 to ensure the passage of the procurement practising bill.

Mr. Annan also lauded the contributions of all Institutions especially KPMG, GIMPA and several others that have worked towards providing technical support for the smooth passage of the procurement practising bill.

Call for speedy passage of Procurement Bill

Director General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Dr. Eric Oduro Osae for his part said procurement remains critical to the implementation of programmes and projects in the development of the country hence the need for government to regulate the procurement practice and supply chain management to enable it to get value for money in its spending.

“I urge Parliament and Government to consider the speedy passage of the Ghana Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply Bill to regulate procurement professionals locally, provide statutory authority for the operation of GCIPS to facilitate consistency, standardization and uniformity in the application of procurement and supply chain management rules and practices in Ghana,” he added.

Induction of new members

GIPS has inducted new members into the Institute for their passion and commitment towards achieving sound procurement practices.

Out of the 127 people inducted include student members, Associate members, fellow members and honourary members.

Prof. Douglas Boateng, a seasoned industrialist, and an international chartered director who is also an engineer was inducted as a distinguished fellow of the Institution.