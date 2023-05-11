The campaign team of one of the flagbearer aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu says the team will do all within its power to ensure the concerns raised about some discrepancies in the party’s voter register are resolved before Saturday.

A spokesperson for the team, Mohammed Alhassan said the Kojo Bonsu campaign team supports the decision of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to injunct the election in order to compel the party to have the issues resolved to ensure a free and fair elections.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Alhassan said: “We are of the view that there are discrepancies and that the discrepancies must be resolved before the elections and if the discrepancies cannot be resolved before the elections, then the elections should be postponed”.

“If we go through the document and still there are some discrepancies, we will bring it to the attention of the party and the election’s directorate, and if we are able to resolve it before Saturday, we can go to the elections, but if we are not able to resolve it before Saturday, then of course we will have to postpone it.”

Dr. Duffuor’s campaign team in a letter to the General Secretary of the NDC called the party to postpone the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for this weekend, May 13, 2023, over alleged irregularities in the delegates’ album.

D. Duffuor went ahead to file an injunction application against the primaries which was granted.

The Electoral Commission subsequently said it cannot supervise the election due to the injunction.