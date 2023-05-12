An Accra High Court will today, May 12, sit on an application by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over an injunction filed against its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The party wants the court to hear the case today, May 12, instead of Monday, as its election is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, May 13.

A presidential aspirant, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed the injunction over issues with the voters’ album.

The Electoral Commission which was supposed to supervise the election washed its hands off the election due to the court case.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC Legal Team, Abraham Amaliba, said the Electoral Commission (EC) ought to supervise the elections if the party wins the case.

“The Electoral Commission cannot refuse to conduct our elections if the court dismisses the injunction by Dr. Duffuor. It’s a public institution, not a private institution, and so they are mandated to discharge their duties. We have an agreement with them, and it will amount to a breach of agreement if they refuse. And so theirs is to specifically perform. They have taken our money and so at this point, it’s no more optional,” Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress said.

Background

Dr. Duffuor on May 9 filed an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, barring the party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks before the election.