Nine years ago, Prudential Plc acquired an insurance company, then known as Express Life Insurance.

It was the first acquisition of several that followed across Africa, which served as a testament to Prudential’s 175-year-long dedication to getting the most out of life for individuals, families and institutions across Asia and Africa.

Since then, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has consistently worked towards delivering employment, protection solutions, exceptional service and humanitarian support to millions of Ghanaians, which has supported us to become the fourth-largest life insurer in terms of market share.

Of course, the growth has been a result of hard work, supported by a unique agency sales model, high compliance and governance standards, innovation in product design and a world-class policy administration system.

Prudential Life has strategic partnerships with 4 banks in Ghana namely Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and CalBank, the highest in the insurance industry, as well as partnerships with MTN, Vodafone, Petra, Lashibi Funeral Home and Korba to bring the benefits of life insurance to more Ghanaians as well as driving financial inclusion.

We DO Employment

Our people are our greatest assets at Prudential; they always have been and we are fully committed to investing in their personal and professional development, to ensure that they have successful, rewarding careers.

Prudential Life currently employs over 150 staff and 2,000 financial consultants across its 10 branches.

Our unique agency sales model puts the earning power in the hands of the agent, with the capacity to triple their previous earnings within months of joining.

We boast the largest number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) qualifying insurance agents in the country, which currently stand at 86 and counting.

Prudential is at the forefront of a thought-leadership agenda, providing simple initiatives that businesses of all sizes can take to start addressing mental wellness and we are leading by example.

To create a better working environment and achieve work-life balance, the company launched an Emotional Wellness Policy in October 2020, which includes a flexible and remote working policy to enable staff work from home and a 24/7 mental wellness expert line to support staff and their families through difficult times.

All managers have received professional training to help them create a conducive environment, identify stress and other mental wellness issues and equip their teams with the resources needed.

Our senior management team is composed of 71% female, led by the able hands of Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah as the Chief Executive Officer, who steers the affairs of one of the leading insurance companies in Ghana.

In 2018, the company was listed in the Jobberman Best 100 companies to work for list, being the only insurance company in the top 20.

We DO Claims

Prudential’s game-changing strategy was to keep the customer at the heart of its business by looking for reasons to pay claims instead of reasons why it could not.

With a heritage of paying claims that dates to 1912, where Prudential honoured its obligations to 324 insured lives that were lost aboard the Titanic and being cognisant of the low levels of trust and credibility that characterizes the industry, Prudential was intentional in projecting itself as the face of Prudence.

In recent years, however, customer needs are evolving and Prudential is responding by changing the game yet again. It is moving from simply designing products that protect customers from the risks of life and honouring claims, to protecting policyholders with preventive products and services that encourage wellbeing.

Innovation is one of our hallmarks and this is evident in our digital self-service platforms- PruBot, our whatsapp chatbot, Pru Jotforms, Prudence, our website assistant and the USSD shortcode *778#.

These platforms ensure that our clients have 24/7 access to their policy statements with Prudential, from the palms of their hands. Prudential Life prides itself in paying claims promptly with a 48 hour turn around time.

We are committed to becoming an even more customer-focused Group. The health and financial wellbeing needs of Ghanaians present us with an amazing opportunity to help, by providing them with the confidence to make the most of their lives.

We DO Good

In alleviating the impact of COVID-19, PLIG partnered with United Way Ghana, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the University of Ghana, School of Languages, the Ghana Cardiothoracic Centre and the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre to fund Covid-19 relief projects worth USD 180,000 through Prudential’s community investment arm, Prudence Foundation that benefitted over thousands of Ghanaians.

As part of PLIG’s annual Valentine’s Day festivities, the company has since 2019 visited 37 Military Hospital, Dzorwulu Special School, Princess Marie Hospital in Accra, the Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema and the Asokwa Children’s Hospital and Komfo Anokye Hospital both in Kumasi, donating branded teddy bears and chocolates to the children on admission and to some expectant and new mothers.

Our PruRide Accra, Ghana’s topmost urban cycling race which is patronized by cycling enthusiasts each year, seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle, highlighting cycling as a sport and also to raise funds for charity. Proceeds from ticket sales, donor and sponsorship contributions have in the past been donated to the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the KorleBu Teaching Hospital for the purpose of performing corrective open-heart surgery for children with congenital heart diseases, whose families cannot afford the lifesaving surgery.

Prudential values the investment of education in our future leaders. We have sponsored the Prudential National Science and Math Quiz Star Award for the last 4 years, rewarding over 200 schools that obtained a perfect score in Round 3 of the quiz, with a cash prize. We also have a partnership with UCC, UDS and KNUST, where the top 5 performing Actuarial Science graduates are awarded with a cash prize of USD 500 and reimbursed for their actuary qualifying examinations.

We DO ESG

Prudential has instituted 3 strategic pillars in its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy – making health and financial security accessible, stewarding the human impacts of climate change and building social capital. In Ghana, Prudential Life Insurance has introduced some initiatives to meet our ESG goals.

Through the Prudence Foundation and in partnership with Junior Achievement, Prudential teaches pupils of between seven and 12 years about financial literacy in a fun and educative way through a program called Cha Ching. This program, which is now on the curriculum, is taught to children in primary schools in various parts of Ghana to ensure that as they grow up, they are educated on how to save and invest to build a secure financial system for themselves, their families and the country as a whole.

Our financial literacy efforts involve us reaching various segments of the Ghanaian population with tips on how to better secure their future, through market outreaches, the Prudent Sika Sukuu conference in tertiary institutions across the country.

Additionally, our ESG Clubs in high schools and universities train young people and create awareness about climate, social development and inclusion and other ESG related initiatives to ensure young people – our future leaders – grow up with the right mindset to make a difference in the environment, social development and sustainability in our communities and the world, at large.

In June 2022, Prudential Ghana partnered with an organization to distribute 5,000 seedlings to schools. Students adopt the trees and are guided to take care of the seedlings to maturity.

We DO Life

Throughout the years, our key promise to help Ghanaians get the most out of life stands. In the years ahead, we pledge to partner with you to provide protection to you and those you care about by listening and understanding on how to deliver lasting solutions, tailor-made for you.