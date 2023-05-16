So many issues made the news today, from politics to human interest stories.

Below are some of the top stories we compiled with the headlines and links.

NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North parliamentary primaries: The leadership of the NDC declared Edem Agbana as the rightfully elected parliamentary candidate for the Ketu North seat after a tie over the weekend.

Link to story: https://citinewsroom.com/2023/05/ndc-declares-edem-agbana-winner-of-ketu-north-parliamentary-primaries/

Leave ‘cash spraying’ failed MP aspirant alone – NDC to OSP: The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr Frank Amoakohene called the bluff of the Office of the Special Prosecutor after it invited a failed Parliamentary hopeful for Ejura-Sekyedumase for questioning.

Link to story: https://citinewsroom.com/2023/05/leave-cash-spraying-failed-mp-aspirant-alone-ndc-to-osp/

NDC leadership wanted me out of Parliament – Muntaka: Former Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak accused the NDC of scheming to get him out of Parliament.

Link to story: https://citinewsroom.com/2023/05/ndc-leadership-wanted-me-out-of-parliament-muntaka/

Angry GIHOC staff demand Kofi Jumah’s removal as MD: Staff of GIHOC Distilleries Limited in Accra, are demanding the immediate removal of the Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah over alleged mismanagement.

Link to story: https://citinewsroom.com/2023/05/angry-gihoc-staff-demand-kofi-jumahs-removal-as-md/