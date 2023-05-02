The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has referred the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice to the Appointments Committee of the House for consideration and approval.

This follows an official communication from the President to Parliament on the appointment of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice to succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who is due for retirement on May 24, 2023.

When approved, Justice Torkornoo will be the third appointment to the office of the Chief Justice by President Akufo-Addo since he assumed office in January 2017.

She will also become Ghana’s third female Chief Justice in history.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, urged him to help quickly facilitate the approval of her nomination.