Some New Patriotic Party delegates in the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region have asked the outgoing Member of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, to stay away from the upcoming primaries since they will not fall for his overtures to vote for his preferred candidate.

The delegates expressed hope that the MP would opt for an aspirant who is competent and can be trusted with a ministerial position, and not someone who has brought the constituency into disrepute.

The Bekwai MP, who is not seeking re-election, openly endorsed the candidacy of the retired COP Alex Mensah and urged delegates to vote massively for him.

The retired police officer was involved in the controversial leaked audio scandal, where an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police in a bid to rig the 2024 polls for the governing party was captured.

Addressing issues in the constituency in a viral video, a former parliamentary aspirant in the area, Kwabena Nyame, described as bizarre the MP’s support for COP Alex Mensah, who was not known in the constituency until recently.

“We are begging Joe Wise to leave in peace. We don’t want to talk about all the things that went wrong under him and the neglect of the delegates. He should leave and allow us to choose someone competent to lead us. We don’t want a gossip who can’t be trusted for anything.”

“How can he be telling us that COP Mensah was trapped? If a senior officer like that can be trapped by a civilian, then he is incompetent, and we can’t have such a person as our leader,” Mr. Nyame said.

To the delegates, the party kingpin in Bekwai said, “My fellow delegates, I’m urging us to vote for a competent individual who will bring glory to our constituency and can be trusted with a ministerial position like Ralph Opoku and not an okro mouth who cannot be trusted with any important information by our next president or even in parliament. A man who goes about lying to others just for a favour, that’s not what we need because this is an important constituency.”

Mr. Nyame said that until the funeral of retired COP Alex Mensah’s mother, where he was accompanied by the IGP to the constituency, he was not known by the party and its members in Bekwai.

COP George Alex Mensah (Rtd) is contesting the seat with three others – Ralph Poku-Adusei, Henry Opoku-Ware, and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang – who are seeking to replace the Bekwai MP, Joe Osei-Owusu.

