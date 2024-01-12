The First Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has intensified his campaign for COP Alex Mensah ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.

The Bekwai MP, who is not seeking re-election, has openly endorsed the candidature of the retired Police Officer and urged delegates to vote massively for him.

In a video sighted by Citi News, Mr. Osei-Owusu addressed some delegates in the presence of COP Alex Mensah, urging them to vote for him.

According to to the Bekwai MP, Mr. Mensah is the best person to replace him.

Four aspirants, Ralph Poku-Adusei, Henry Opoku-Ware, Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, and George Alex Mensah, are seeking to replace the Bekwai MP, who is stepping aside from Parliament.

Ahead of the parliamentary primaries on January 7, however, the Bekwai MP has been meeting delegates to canvass votes for George Alex Mensah.

He also explained that all the executives have already given their support to a different candidate, rather than his candidate.

During the meeting with some of the delegates, Mr. Osei-Owusu urged the delegates to consider his good works and accept George Alex Mensah to continue his good work.

“As for me, what I’m urging you all is to vote for COP because he deserves it.”

