The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has justified his warning to people contemplating rigging the December elections in the Volta Region.

He advised individuals nursing plans to rig the 2024 polls in the Volta Region to write their will before attempting to execute such a sinister move.

Agbodza, on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, explained that his comment was only a metaphor to deter those planning to foment trouble.

“I said it as a metaphor.”

“I am not ready to kill anybody because dead people don’t write wills, and I don’t know anybody who writes a will because they want to die,” Mr. Agbodza added.

Addressing NDC supporters during a tour of the Volta Region by John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, Agbodza said anyone planning to start a fight in the Volta would be met in equal measure, and they would assist anyone who starts a fight to complete it.

“Volta Region is ready to protect the ballot. Volta region cannot be a crime scene in 2024 when any single life will be lost during the election. Mr President, we are brave people and I can assure you anybody planning, you can take the commander, you can take the IGP, you can even make yourself the IGP or even the army commander if you step foot in Volta region 2024 and attempt to rig the election by hurting anybody, I will not tell you what to do but maybe write your will and everything before you come here.”

“We shall not start any fight because of the election, but if anybody starts a fight, we shall complete it.”

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News that the NDC would take any legitimate steps necessary to ensure no one is attacked and hurt in the upcoming December elections.

“Eight of our compatriots were killed, and there is no effort to bring justice to those people, so all that I am saying is that no one will allow those hoodlums to repeat that in the 2024 elections. We are saying that we will take every legitimate effort necessary to protect everyone during the elections.”

—

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital