The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has promised to pay arrears owed previous personnel by the end of this week.

In December last year, the secretariat issued a press statement announcing the payment of the arrears owed to personnel from January 2023 to May 2023 and promised to pay the outstanding arrears from June and allowances in October 2023 subsequently.

Speaking to Citi News, the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs for the National Service Scheme, Ambrose Entsiwah Junior, mentioned that the Secretariat has secured funds for the payment.

“What we have done is that we have secured funding for the payment of arrears for June. You will recall that later last year, we paid arrears for those who have completed their service from January to May, and it was left with one month, that was June, so we have secured money to pay them the allowance. And the outstanding arrears for October 2023 and those ones will be paid no later than the close of this week, either tomorrow or Saturday.”

In response to recent agitation among the 2023/2024 service personnel following the delay in the payment of their NSS allowance, Ambrose Entsiwah Junior advised them to exercise patience as the secretariat is preparing to pay them.

“Because service personnel are not, so to speak, permanent staff whose details have been calibrated into the Accountant General system, we have to go through what is called a verification and validation process, and these things are done meticulously to ensure that we have every service person covered and captured in our system before we can make payments. So every year, for the first two months, service allowance will be delayed, and we are working on it.”

