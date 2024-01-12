Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at the alleged corrupt dealings of the current government, stating that corruption is currently on the loose and running all over the country without control.

Mahama, during his tour of the Volta region on Thursday, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lacks the ability to eradicate corruption because its own people are engaged in the canker.

Speaking from Tegbi, the former president promised that his government would work to eradicate corruption when elected president and cautioned party members to be diligent in their positions of authority, as he would not defend them when found culpable.

“Now, corruption has broken loose and if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken the jail and is running all over the country. It’s obvious that the NPP has no desire or the ability to check corruption because their own people are involved in the corruption, and they cannot deal with it.”

“So I have said if they [the NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When the NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable. But I must also caution our own people that those of us who go into positions of authority if you also abuse your trust, I am not going to come and defend you.”

“We are a listening party, and we believe that power is given to a political party or to leaders to come and serve us. We are not seeking power just to be arrogant and opulent in our attitude. We are seeking power because we want to solve the rightful needs of our people,” he added.

