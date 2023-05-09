The Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Yaw Agbemadi has called on parents not to relent in supporting their children in school under the guise of the free education program.

According to Agbemadi, the Free Education policies from basic to Senior high levels only preclude the schools from denying students access to the classrooms on the basis of the payment of fees.

He says parents, old students and Parents Teacher Associations and other benevolent organizations are always welcome to contribute to education across the country.

“Following the introduction of the free education at all levels from the basic school to the senior high school level, all levies were abolished, and the government took up all those levies and the point is that, even though those levies have been abolished, it doesn’t mean that all forms of support have also been abolished. PTA is still in operation and what the PTAs need to do is to levy themselves to support the schools of their children. Old students of any school are also not barred from supporting their alma mater.”

Mr. Agbemadi made the remarks at the presentation of 100 Bicycles to pupils from 7 basic schools in the Adaklu district by a nongovernmental organization, “Friends of Adaklu” in an effort to reduce the stress children in Adaklu go through to access education.