The Ghana Police Service has assured that it will soon make public all the findings of the investigations into the killing of a 20-year-old man. He was allegedly shot and killed by a police officer in Wa in the Upper West regional capital.

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, George Akuffo Dampare gave the assurance when he visited the family of the deceased in the town on Friday to commiserate with them.

The IGP who was accompanied by other top officials of the police service gave the family up to the middle of June this year to release the findings of the investigations.

Abubakari Shahid, who was reported to have been an Arabic student, was allegedly shot and killed by the police on Thursday, March 9 upon suspicion that he was an armed robber.

Some rampaging family members of the deceased fiercely resisted the robbery tag on him and besieged the Upper West Regional Police Headquarters and the Regional Coordinating Council to ask for an apology and a thorough investigation into the killing.

The IGP swiftly dispatched a high-powered delegation to commensurate with the bereaved family and to assure them that the matter was under investigation.

IGP Dampare made the visit nearly three months after the incident.