The Minority in Parliament has stated that it will initiate steps to ensure that a bi-partisan probe is conducted into the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report.

According to the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, his side in the House will work in the interest of Ghanaians on this issue.

This comes on the back of calls by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for both Parliament and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to initiate a public enquiry into Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s damning galamsey report which implicates some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ato Forson said the Minority supports the call for the probe.

“This House has been urged by a vast majority of our citizens to institute a bi-partisan probe into this serious matter. We, the Minority support this call and shall take steps accordingly to trigger the necessary processes for an independent probe into this matter. So in the coming days, don’t be surprised if you hear the NDC Minority starting a process to constitute an independent probe into Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report,” he added.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, former chairman of the new defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), authored a report on illegal mining (galamsey) activities in 2021 and subsequently submitted it to the Chief of Staff.

He in the report, accused some government officials of interfering in his work or engaged in galamsey.

The report was subsequently leaked into the public domain in April 2023.

Several persons indicted in the report have rejected the allegations.