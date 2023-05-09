The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says its calls for the approval and implementation of a revised salary structure for its members remain unchanged despite a summon by the National Labour Commission.

JUSAG gave the government a five-day ultimatum to act on a proposal submitted by the Judicial Council on salary increments of its members.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, General Secretary of JUSAG, Yakubu Abdulai said the National Labour Commission has the legal backing to invite conflicting parties for an amicable resolution of conflicts, but the Association will not back down on its demand for salary increments.

He disclosed that the Association is “a law-abiding organisation and we will honour the invitation”.

He further indicated that the Association’s demands are already known pending approval from the president.

“Our plan is already known to the government and what we are asking for is a review of our salaries. The recommendation is already before the president to approve, and we have outlined a series of activities to demand that it is worked on and if it is not worked on, then we will embark on an industrial strike”.

“How does it feel to have your salary decreased? The government is aware of this, and so we expect the government to restore our cost of living allowance and that is only how we will rescind our decision to strike.”

JUSAG’s meeting with the National Labour Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.