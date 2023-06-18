The 66th Asantehene Golf Tournament commenced today at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, Ghana. The event, sponsored by Vodafone Ghana, is a testament to the company’s commitment to promoting sports, healthy lifestyles, and sustainable development in the region.

Throughout June, Vodafone Ghana has been demonstrating its commitment to the Ashanti Region through its Ashanti Month campaign. The campaign includes a series of activities aimed at supporting local businesses, rewarding customer loyalty, and driving sustainable development.

The Asantehene Golf Tournament brings together a diverse group of golf enthusiasts, both amateurs and professionals. The tournament was inaugurated with a ceremonial tee-off by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, accompanied by Vodafone Ghana’s CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, symbolising the deep-rooted relationship between Vodafone and the Ashanti Kingdom.

In addition to participating in the golf tournament, Vodafone Ghana employees are executing various activities that highlight the company’s commitment to the region. These include a courtesy call, an exclusive customer dinner, and several corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at enhancing long-term health, education, and sustainability outcomes in the region. This includes Healthfest, a free health screening initiative, Homecoming, an initiative to settle bills for insolvent hospital patients, and free ultrasound for pregnant women in Pipie in the Bosomtwe district.

The 66th Asantehene Golf Tournament will conclude with the Royal Dinner on 17th June, hosted by the Asantehene, where the winners of the golf tournament will be awarded, adding grandeur to the festivities.

The tournament and Ashanti Month represent a rich celebration of sports, customer engagement, and corporate social responsibility, all aimed at fostering sustainable development in the Ashanti region.