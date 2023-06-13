Join us for the latest episode of the #CitiBusinessFestival on-air series as we delve into the world of SMEs. In this episode, our special guest Ismail Ibn Ibrahim, Deputy Managing Partner at Ali-Nakyea and Associates, will be sharing valuable insights on “Navigating the tax maze as an SME.” Taxes can be a complex and daunting aspect of running a small or medium-sized enterprise.

Ismail Ibn Ibrahim brings his expertise and experience to the table, providing practical guidance on how SMEs can effectively navigate the intricacies of tax regulations.

Whether you’re a startup or an established business, this episode promises to equip you with the knowledge needed to optimize your tax strategies.

Don’t miss out on this informative discussion. Listen to gain valuable insights into managing taxes as an SME. Stay informed, and empowered, and make your business thrive in the ever-changing landscape of taxation