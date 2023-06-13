The Chief Executive Officer of Busara Africa, Taaka Awori, has entreated Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to widen their network scope to improve their businesses.

According to her, joining a wide range of associations will attract new clients which will in turn boost their businesses.

Madam Taaka made this comment when she contributed to a panel discussion on a forum on the Citi Business Festival under the theme, “building resilient SMEs” on Citi TV hosted by Head of News at Citi FM/Citi TV, Vivian Kai Lokko.

“Strategic partnership to seize opportunities is important, to expand to the francophone west African markets which businesses are booming. You need to partner with people who are bi-lingual and francophone. Partnership is key, if you are a business owner, associations are key. Business owners should join associations that will offer support from associations rather than just dealing with one person,” Madam Taaka advised.

She suggested to the government to implement gender-based policies for women in SMEs.

“The constraints women businesses face will be different from what men will, so you can’t just have a blank policy. It’s really an invitation for government to come through on the specific constraints that women businesses are facing. And ensure whatever SME policies they have, are really thinking through and have that gender lens and responsiveness for all women businesses,” the Chief Executive Officer of Busara Africa opined.

About Citi Business Festival

The annual Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events in the month of June to equip Ghanaian businesses with strategies to grow and scale up while meeting emerging trade and commerce trends.

This year, it is themed generally around the Made it Ghana Agenda.

There are live radio on-air series at 9:05am every Monday to Thursday on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM. On Fridays however, it airs at 7:10am.

Aside from the on-air series, there will be weekly forums on Citi TV every Tuesday to hold discussions on the theme for the week as well as special TV feature stories aimed at showcasing indigenous Ghanaian businesses.

