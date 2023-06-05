The committee investigating the Faana drowning incident, which claimed the lives of several school children, is expected to release its final report this week.

The committee was tasked with establishing the suitability of the island and making recommendations for interventions that would make life comfortable on the island for inhabitants.

The committee will present its final report to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey for onward action.

This was made known by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly in Accra, Patrick Kumor during an interview.

Mr Kumor said this when ActionAid, a non-governmental organisation presented some life jackets to the Assembly for distribution.

“I don’t want to go into the details of what the committee has done. They were given two weeks to go into the communities to get the report out. Latest by Wednesday, the findings of the committee will be made known to the public by the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey,” he added.

ActionAid Regional Manager for Accra, Oti and Volta Regions, She-Vera Anzagria expressed worry over the death of the school children and urged the committee to do its best in finding a solution to the matter.

“The finding must seek to provide what could be done to resolve the issues. We at ActionAid cares and have decided to support them by providing them with life jackets as a form of support to the children while they cross to the other community for school. I must say that these boat accident has become many, and it is about time we have a national dialogue about island schools and how to protect both teachers and students,” she added.