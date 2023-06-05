The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has refuted claims that the resumption of work by contractors on some roads in Koforidua was to prevent the Koforidua Advocacy Group from embarking on their intended protest on Thursday.

“No pressure group can put pressure on us. We had already awarded all these contracts, and we had a plan which is still in force,” he said.

Mr. Baafi made this known when he addressed the media at the party office in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Monday.

He indicated that two contractors will undertake a 50-kilometer asphalt overlay of roads in the New Juaben North and South Constituencies, adding that they will only leave site after completing the project.

“These roads are going to be undertaken and the assurance to the public is that the contractors are not going to leave site. The project will continue until it is completed. So the good news is that we have a plan as a government and that is exactly what we are executing. Nobody has put pressure on us,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the pressure advocacy group making such allegations were card-bearing members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who wanted to “score political points.”