President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended his administration’s strides in advancing free speech in Ghana, citing it as a crucial indicator of a thriving democracy.

According to the President, the presence of unrestricted expression and a vibrant media landscape signifies the health of the nation’s democratic institutions.

Speaking during Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on March 6, President Akufo-Addo recognized the continuous endeavours aimed at elevating the quality of public discourse in the country.

“When it comes to free speech and a vigorous media as indicators of a working democracy, I believe we can say we are doing well. There is no danger of dissenting voices not being heard on any subject, even though we still have more work to do on elevating the quality of public discourse,” he stated.

He noted that Ghanaians prefer to resolve their conflicts through legal means rather than resorting to violent actions that could jeopardize the nation.

The President urged for collective efforts to strive for the highest standards of democracy and to avoid complacency by remaining vigilant.

“We take our disputes to the courts for resolution, and the judicial system operates within agreed and acceptable rules. When we look around our neighbourhood, we might be tempted to think that our work is done, but we, Ghanaians, have never been known to settle for mediocrity.

“We aim for the best in every field. We should compare ourselves with the best that there is, and not settle for anything less. For as long as there is poverty and injustice anywhere in Ghana, our work is not done,” the President admonished.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged Ghanaians to honour the country’s forebears and elders who fought for independence.

“On a day like this, we should pay homage, of course, as I have done, to our forebears and the elders who fought for independence and worked through the years to establish all that we have to be proud of today, but our attitude should always be that there are better days ahead and work towards that, instead of yearning for some bygone good old days,” he urged.

Some of the dignitaries include Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and various diplomats.

Some equipment was displayed by the various security agencies including police, military, fire service, customs

The event was marked by a lively atmosphere, with a notable lineup of participants. This includes nine Public and Private Basic Schools, as well as three leading Senior High Schools within the Municipality.

The celebration, themed “Our Democracy Our Pride,” took place at the newly commissioned 5,000-seater Koforidua Youth Resource Center.

The event also saw similar commemorations in selected municipalities in Accra, such as the march in the Korley Klottey Municipality, hosted at the prestigious Accra High School.

