Zanetor Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey, has appealed to Ghanaians to uphold, protect, and value the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 67th Independence Day celebration at the Accra High School, the MP drew attention to the ongoing democratic instability across Africa, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening Ghana’s democratic values.

“Imagine the Ghana that you want and let’s make it happen individually and collectively…Look deep and make sure that individually and collectively, we are all ensuring that the pillars of good governance are being adhered to in order to protect and preserve this democracy that we are ensuring here as a country,” she stated.

She called on all stakeholders to maintain the integrity of peaceful, transparent, and fair elections in the forthcoming December polls.

Moreover, the MP encouraged the country’s youth to remain resilient in the face of the current economic challenges and to persist with unwavering hope for a more prosperous future.

