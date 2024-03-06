President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that Ghana’s economic prosperity is contingent on adherence to the rule of law.
According to the President, a minority of Ghanaians have misconstrued the freedom granted at independence as a license to disregard the rules and regulations that govern our society.
During the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said, “Aspirations for prosperity go hand-in-hand with the discipline necessary for the rule of law.”
He emphasized that the rule of law is not a foreign concept, nor is it something that can be selectively applied.
To ensure its effectiveness and positive impact, President Akufo-Addo highlighted that “it must be applicable to all aspects of our lives, and to all of us; on the streets, in offices and workplaces; to junior officials, and Chief Executives, to traditional leaders and Members of Parliament, to famous artistes and footballers and, yes, to the President.”
