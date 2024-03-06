President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government’s pledge to assist the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

At the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, themed ‘Our Democracy, Our Pride,’ Akufo-Addo said GH¢80 million of the earmarked GH¢220 million had been released by the government to aid the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the communities affected by the spillage.

“Government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, speaking on the 13th African Games which will be officially opened in Accra on Friday, 8th March, he noted that “I am not promising a Ghana clean sweep of track and field events. That would be a miracle, but I am promising a happy and exciting month for all our visitors.”

He also urged Ghanaians to adhere to the principle of the rule of law to ensure that the country’s economy thrived.

“We cannot hope for economic prosperity without adhering to the rule of law. There are a few amongst us who equate the freedom that was proclaimed at the arrival of independence with the freedom to ignore the rules and regulations that should guide our lives.”

“Aspirations for prosperity go hand-in-hand with the discipline necessary for the rule of law,” he stated.

