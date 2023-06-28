The Coalition of Muslim Organizations Ghana (COMOG) is calling on Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure the swift passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

This appeal comes in response to the directive from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who instructed the Business Committee of the house to schedule a debate on the Bill for Thursday.

The primary objective of the bill is to criminalize LGBTQ activities and establish regulations pertaining to proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values. It aims to outlaw LGBT-related activities while also providing protection and support for children.

In an interview with Citi News, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel Rahman, the President of COMOG, emphasized the importance of upholding the customs, traditions, and religious beliefs of the country.

He urged the MPs to fulfil their duty by passing the bill in alignment with these principles.

“It is an opportunity for the MPs who are perceived to be working for the LGBT community to take the opportunity to clear themselves. And also the platform is also an opportunity for the citizenry to assess their MPs,” he added.

Mr Rahman said a report by CDD indicated that over 95 percent of Ghanaians were against the activities of LGBT in the country, “So it means that any MP that would stand against this effort will suffer for it. It tells you that if you back this call you are going to enjoy the support of Ghanaians.”