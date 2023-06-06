The highly anticipated 2023 Delta Innovation Camp organized by Delta Air Lines and Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana, came to a successful end showcasing the brilliant minds and innovative spirit of participating teams.

The one-day business simulation workshop saw a massive turnout of competitive university students from various institutions in MakeLab at the Academic City University College.

Participants, consisting of 60 students from 13 universities in Accra and grouped into 10 teams were tasked to develop a solution to a challenge on, “How modern technology could be used to improve the overall customer experience of Delta-from booking to arrival”. The challenge aimed to encourage essential skills including creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and problem-solving.

Out of the many exceptional presentations by the teams, the judges had the challenging task of selecting the top three teams for the day. Teams Four, Five and Two came first, second, and third respectively. The awardees were presented with coveted medals and gift packages for their stellar exhibition in understanding the challenge, originality of the solution, the feasibility of the solution, structure of the presentation, presentation skills, teamwork, and handling of questions and answers.

Ms Eloina Baddoo, Sales and Marketing Manager of Delta Air Lines for Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, and Liberia, commended the winning team for their outstanding efforts and achievements. She further extended her encouragement to all other teams, emphasizing that “those who did not win are winners in their own right”

Ms Baddoo highlighted the value of the judges’ feedback, clarifying that it was intended to prepare participants for the future workforce rather than discourage them. The constructive criticism provided during the camp aimed to inspire a growth mindset and encourage continuous learning among the participants.

Recognizing the potential of the talented young minds gathered at the event, Ms Baddoo advised the teams to maintain connections beyond the camp. She encouraged them to foster strong bonds and continue sharing ideas for future projects. The networks formed are invaluable resources that will fuel collaboration and support their innovative endeavours in the long run.

Executive Director of JA Ghana, Mr Abeiku Greene expressed his profound gratitude to Delta Air Lines for their continuous support over the years. He was convinced of the added value students receive at these Innovation Camps using real-life business situations to challenge them to think outside the box.

The workshop not only fostered innovation and critical thinking but also emphasized the importance of good conduct and professionalism. Volunteers and staff adhered to a strict code of conduct, ensuring a safe and respectful environment for the students.

Delta Innovation Camp proved to be an enriching experience for all involved, inspiring young people to explore their potential and make a positive impact through innovation. Delta Air Lines remains committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators and supporting educational initiatives that empower youth.