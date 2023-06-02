The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the Wassa East District Assembly and the district National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office at Daboase in the Western region over a debt totalling GH¢27,500.

The District Assembly owes GH¢25,000 while the NHIS also owes GH¢2,500

Speaking to Citi News after the disconnection, the Western Regional ECG Manager, Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, said the disconnection forms part of its revenue mobilisation measures adopted to deal with recalcitrant debtors.

The Western Regional ECG says it plans to expand the exercise to other districts in the coming weeks.

“Today we are in Daboase, our main aim is to collect the revenue accrued to the company. We have managed to do some disconnections of clients who failed to pay. That’s the District assembly and the NHIS, we gave them the opportunity to make payments but unfortunately, they couldn’t pay. The Assembly was owing like GH¢25,000, and they were disconnected for not paying. NHIS was owing GH¢2,500, and they have also been disconnected,” he explained.

The exercise also took the ECG revenue mobilisation team to several homes and other institutions in the Wassa East district including a sawmill company, Ateasefo Enterprise, but they were not disconnected after they paid some of their bills.

“The sawmill, we were going to disconnect but they paid GH¢2,500, they were owing GH¢3,000, we left them out and have asked them to prepare and pay for the remaining GH¢500,” he noted.