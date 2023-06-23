An employee of a firm engaged by Goldfields Ghana Foundation has died following a fall from heights incident at the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa.

The contractor whose name has not been revealed was working on the renovation and upgrade of the Stadium in Tarkwa, a project funded by Gold Fields Ghana.

A statement signed by the CEO of Gold Fields, Martin Preece said “We regret to report a fatal incident after an employee of a Gold Fields Ghana Foundation succumbed to his injuries following a fall from heights incident.

“The contractor was working on the renovation and upgrade of the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa, a project funded by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for the benefit of our Tarkwa host communities”

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. Members of our Gold Fields team in Ghana are on site to assist people on site in dealing with the impact of the incident. All work at the T&A Stadium has been put on hold pending the completion of investigations.

“Counseling is being offered to the family and colleagues of the deceased. I ask you to keep the family and friends of our colleague who passed away in your thoughts and prayers”, the statement said.