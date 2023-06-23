ePac Flexible Packaging, a multinational packaging company has opened a manufacturing plant in Accra, with the aim of giving customers in West Africa quality and affordable products.

The industry leader in custom flexible packaging announced it will continue to maintain its focus on sustainability and the creation of a circular economy.

Speaking at the grand opening in Accra on Thursday, June 22, the General Manager of ePac West Africa, Victor Sosah said the company is poised to change the phase of the packaging industry and businesses in general, for the better.

“We are affordable and also have very quality products and if you produce with us, we can provide you with certification so you can sell platforms such as Amazon and also in all the international supermarkets so that is what gives us the competitive edge, being local with global expertise.

“With a minimum order, we deliver fast and within ten to fifteen days and I think with that, it is a game changer for all the SMEs who don’t have to go outside Ghana to import a 100,000 units at a time, store them in the warehouse and have them damaged within the three to six months.”