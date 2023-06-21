One of the aspirants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Eric Sekyi Nketia has withdrawn from the race citing unfair treatment meted out to him.

Eric Sekyi Nketia, a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba in April this year declared his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential Primaries and lead the party into the 2024 election.

Eric Sekyi Nketia says on three different occasions he was not allowed to pick forms at the party headquarters though the party had opened nominations.

He says a petition to the General Secretary and the Chairman of the National Council on the treatment meted out to him has proven futile.

He is therefore withdrawing from the race to allow others to contest.