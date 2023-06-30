Residents of Amuzukope and Nurses Quarters, communities that lie between the Awutu Senya East and Ga South Municipalities, have blamed recent flooding on the blockage of waterways by developers.

The residents are concerned that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the situation.

With the slightest formation of dark clouds, residents of Nurses Quarters and Amuzukope tremble. They have yet to recover from the June 21, 2023 flood that nearly swept away some community members and destroyed property.

It was a near-death experience for children, the elderly, and especially pregnant women. Community members had to mobilize to rescue thirteen people from the flood, including a woman and her three children who were in critical condition during the rain.

The floodwaters reached the windows of the buildings and covered almost all of the residents’ personal belongings in their rooms.

Days after the heavy flooding, residents are still counting their losses.

During the construction of the Kasoa-Ashalaja road, the contractors constructed an additional bridge to augment an existing one.

However, the old bridge has been blocked by a few individuals with concrete walls and car tires. They have since built on top of it.

Residents say that although they have informed the authorities of the two Assemblies, the Awutu Senya East and Ga South Municipal Assemblies, no proper action has been taken to date.

There has been no support from any relief agency.

Neither has there been any visit to the community by the authorities to assess the impact of the flooding on the residents. This is a situation that the residents find worrying.

Chief of Amuzukope, Odikro Heykpa, wants the authorities of the respective Assemblies to take action by demolishing structures built in waterways to prevent any future flooding.

“We are pleading with the authorities to take action by demolishing structures built on waterways,” he stated.