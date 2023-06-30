The President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has strongly criticized certain members of the minority for their disparaging remarks about the immediate past Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah.

His remarks came in response to the comments made by the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, during the vetting of the new Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo.

Mr. Agbodza expressed his hope that Justice Torkonoo would excel in her role compared to her predecessor.

Mr. Boafo, speaking at an event commemorating the 41st anniversary of the gruesome murder of three High Court Judges, condemned the comments as irresponsible.

He added that it was inappropriate to use parliamentary immunity as a shield to make derogatory remarks.

“It is totally unacceptable for a member of the leadership of the minority in parliament, hiding ostensibly under the protection of parliamentary immunity granted by the 1992 constitution, in supporting the motion solely to unanimously approve the nomination of the current Chief Justice to launch an unwarranted attack on the person of the immediate Chief Justice describing such a colossus of a jurist in derogatory terms.”

The Ghana Bar Association President emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and dignity of the judicial system and its members.