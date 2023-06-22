The Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum says the government has not neglected basic schools across the country.

He revealed that this was because the government was set to begin the construction of new schools across the country as part of its efforts to eliminate schools under trees and other infrastructural deficits in the country.

The Minister of Education made this statement at the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Promotion Roadshow in Accra on Thursday.

“In the next few weeks through the World Bank intervention and other development banks’ intervention, a number of new schools are going to be built across the country. Some constructions have begun. So if you are watching us from anywhere in this country understand that we have not neglected our basic schools even as we reform our Senior High Schools,” he stated.

Dr Adutwum further said that the government was making the effort and investment to build new STEM schools that would be fully-fledged stand-alone schools.

He also said that the government wanted to ensure that art courses were integrated into schools to ensure that the country had well-rounded citizens.

“It is a novel opportunity to bring about transformation of our nation. The Ghanaian child must always be prepared to compete with the rest of the world and win, and it begins and ends with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education,” he added.